A keynote speaker is typically the main speaker at an event, conference or meeting, and their speech is often the highlight of the program. Therefore, the keynote speaker has to be chosen carefully with the following characteristics in mind:

Expertise: Keynote speakers are often experts in their field, with a deep understanding of the topic they are speaking about.

Charisma: A good keynote speaker is engaging, charismatic, and able to hold the audience’s attention.

Inspiration: Keynote speakers often aim to inspire and motivate their audience, leaving a lasting impression.

Storytelling: Many keynote speakers use storytelling techniques to make their message more relatable.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has a dearth of meaningful keynote speakers. Some great speakers of yore are still around, but slowly losing their relevance. The young generation wants to hear new ideas and concepts. They want verve, vibe and excitement. But the people who know rarely speak and those that speak rarely know. The current restrictions on free expression have become a worldwide trend.

But amusing anecdotes abound. At the height of the decolonization era, circa 1956, Lancaster House London was a happening place. One evening, a leader of a large African state, soon to be independent, was the chief guest and keynote speaker at a dinner.

He was seated to the right of the British Prime Minister as per tradition. Seated next to him was a London matron, a highly influential politician. In an effort to keep the African leader engaged she quietly asked him “You like soupee, soupee?” (when the soup was served).

He nodded his head yes, yes. So on as the meal progressed. “You like fishy, fishy?” “You like sweety, sweety?” (dessert). After dinner it was the African leader’s turn to speak. He walked to the rostrum and delivered a 20-minute address in immaculate English. A standing ovation.

He returned to his seat, turned to the lady and asked politely “you like speechee, speechee?” Winston Churchill was an epic orator (much has been written on the subject in this newspaper). One of his lesser-known quips –Churchill absolutely did not like Harold MacMillan.

It was mutual. One afternoon Churchill was standing outside Westminster with two party colleagues. A London taxi pulled up. Churchill remarked, “aah an empty taxi. Soon Harold MacMillian will emerge”.

Keynote speakers should hail from a wide spectrum, depending on the host organization:

Industry Experts: Specialist in a particular field sharing knowledge and insights. Thought leaders: Visionaries who challenged conventional wisdom and offer new perspectives. Motivational speakers: Speakers who focus on inspiring and motivating their audience. Celebrity speakers: Well-known personalities who share their experiences and insights.

As the Executive Director of the Management Association of Pakistan (2000 - 2008) I constantly faced the dilemma of credible keynote speakers. Two instances stand out. In September 2001, MAP (Management Association of Pakistan) had invited Maurice Flanagan, Executive Vice Chairman of Emirates Airlines. I had cultivated Maurice very carefully as a supporter of MAP and Pakistan.

After the seminar Maurice Flanagan and myself were to fly to Islamabad. The next morning Maurice was to have a serious meeting with President Pervaiz Musharraf and his team. The agenda: to increase the intake of aviation professionals from Pakistan into Emirates Airlines.

A significant step. The Karachi event was planned for 14 September 2001. Unfortunately, the New York event happened on 9/11. Our event in Karachi was cancelled. Much later MAP was planning a major seminar on geopolitics. I had written to Mr. Colin Powell, the then secretary of state of US government, but was not hopeful of a response.

Eventually, we (MAP) did receive a letter from Secretary Powell, signed by him, politely declining the event due to prior commitments, but committing to sending a senior official from the State Department. I later learned that Secretary Powell’s office made an inquiry from the US Embassy in Islamabad/Karachi about the credentials of the Management Association. They received positive feedback. Secretary Powell passed away a few years ago. RIP.

