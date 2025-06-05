AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining stocks boost UK’s FTSE 100, midcaps hit turbulence

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 09:30pm

Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 closed a shade higher on Thursday with mining stocks leading gains, tracking higher metal prices in a choppy session as investors looked for new developments on the trade front, while a drop in Wizz Air shares hit midcaps.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.1% higher, marking its fifth consecutive single-day gain, while the midcap index fell 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners were among the top gaining sub-sectors, up 1.8% as copper prices touched a two-month high. A gauge for precious metal miners also climbed 3.5%.

Losses in advertising group WPP and top food retailer Sainsbury’s kept a lid on gains in the blue-chip index, as their shares traded without entitlement to a dividend.

Among midcaps, Wizz Air plunged 27.9% after the budget carrier reported an approximately 62% slide in annual operating profit, citing capacity constraints due to grounded planes.

Other airline stocks like easyJet and ICAG declined about 1% each.

On the flip side, Dr Martens jumped 25.8% after the bootmaker forecast a return to profit growth in the current financial year.

Global stocks initially swung higher around midday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a phone call, agreeing to further talks between the countries to hash out differences on tariffs.

Elsewhere in Europe, the European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected, but hinted at a pause in its year-long easing cycle.

Back in Britain, construction firms reduced staff numbers last month at the fastest pace in nearly five years, reflecting higher wage costs and reduced demand, a survey showed.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due out on Friday will also command attention with investors watching for any signs of weakness in the U.S. labour market, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 100 index FTSE index London shares

Comments

200 characters

Mining stocks boost UK’s FTSE 100, midcaps hit turbulence

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories