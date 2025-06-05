AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan

Punjab launches Pakistan’s ‘first Environmental Protection Force’

BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:14pm

The Punjab government on Thursday announced the launch of Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force (EPF), alongside a series of measures aimed at tackling climate and environmental challenges in the province.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a statement issued on the occasion of World Environment Day.

She said that the provincial government has implemented its first climate policy under the Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan, and has established a Rs15 billion environmental endowment fund to support eco-friendly businesses and startups.

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to tackling environmental crises

A range of initiatives have been introduced over the past year as part of the province’s broader environmental strategy. These include:

  • Formation of a Plastic Management Cell and implementation of a ban on single-use plastics.

  • Introduction of online registration for plastic manufacturers and sellers.

  • Launch of Emission Testing Certification for vehicles, aligned with international standards.

  • Installation of 50 air quality monitoring stations across the province.

  • Establishment of four fuel testing labs to monitor petrol quality.

  • Setup of 15 water quality monitoring stations on rivers and drains.

  • Deployment of sprinkler systems on construction sites to reduce dust pollution.

  • Introduction of tree plantation and recycling initiatives under the ‘Chief Minister Green Credit Program’.

  • Establishment of a GIS squad using artificial intelligence to monitor environmental compliance.

  • Launch of a dedicated helpline (1317) for public feedback on environmental issues.

The statement also noted that emission control systems are being installed in over 2,000 industrial units, with e-mapping underway. All brick kilns in Punjab have been converted to zigzag technology, according to the provincial administration.

Govt urged to develop strategy for combating plastic pollution

Additionally, the government has initiated environmental social safeguard training for public departments and created divisional environmental offices in five regions, with four more planned.

A mobile application titled ‘Green Punjab’ has been launched to facilitate public interaction with the government’s environmental services.

The electric bus service launched in Lahore will be expanded to other divisions, with plans to introduce 1,100 additional electric buses and establish charging stations across Punjab.

