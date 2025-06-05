Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

The Sindh government on Thursday declared a four-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the holidays will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils operating under the administrative control of the provincial government.

“The Government of Sindh declares 06th to 09th June, 2025 (Friday to Monday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 throughout the Province of Sindh,” read the notification signed by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

However, the order clarified that essential services will remain operational during this period.

The notification has been circulated to all relevant government departments, including law enforcement, revenue, planning, and local government institutions, to ensure compliance.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, marked by communal prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals, and the distribution of meat among family, friends, and the underprivileged.

The federal government has already announced a four-day public holiday on Eid from June 6 to 9.