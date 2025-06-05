Pakistan reaffirms commitment to tackling environmental crises

Pakistan reaffirmed on Thursday its commitment to playing full part in addressing critical environmental crises and in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

World Environment Day is being observed today to create awareness among the masses about protecting environment and eliminating pollution.

This year, the theme is “Putting an End to Plastic Pollution”.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said that the day presents a significant opportunity to raise awareness about the urgent environmental challenges facing the world and to accelerate collective efforts to protect the planet.

“As one of the countries most affected by climate change, Pakistan appreciates the ongoing global initiatives to address the triple planetary crises: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” the FO said.

Govt urged to develop strategy for combating plastic pollution

The statement said that while the world grapples with the formidable challenge of rampant plastic pollution on land, in rivers, and across our oceans, “we believe that commemorating World Environment Day 2025 under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution” is both timely and vital.”

“This year’s theme aligns closely with Pakistan’s national efforts to combat plastic pollution. In April 2025, the Government of Pakistan launched the ‘National Action Roadmap to Reduce Plastic Pollution,’ which outlines a comprehensive strategy to mitigate plastic waste by reducing mismanaged waste and promoting circularity.”