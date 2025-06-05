AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
European shares edge higher ahead of ECB policy decision

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 01:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European shares traded slightly higher on Thursday, supported by strength in automakers and industrial metal miners as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher by 0704 GMT, extending gains from the previous session after Germany’s approval of a tax relief package lifted investor sentiment.

Investors remained cautious ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day, where a 25-basis-point interest rate cut is widely expected.

Industrial metal miners gained 0.6%, supported by firm copper prices, while automakers rebounded 0.5%, recovering from losses in the previous session.

Trade uncertainty remained unresolved as U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for countries to present their improved trade negotiations passed without any concrete developments.

A defence spending commitment of 5% of GDP across the NATO alliance will happen, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters in Brussels ahead of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting.

European shares tumble as economic, trade uncertainty muddies growth outlook

Defence stocks in the bloc were broadly lower, with the index down 0.3%.

Among stocks, Eutelsat fell 13% after South Korea’s Hanwha Systems offered to sell its entire 5.4% stake in the company for about 78 million euros ($85 million).

Shares of London-listed Wizz Air plunged 22% after the budget carrier reported an annual operating profit that came in below analysts’ expectations.

European shares

