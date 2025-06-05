European shares edge higher ahead of ECB policy decision

European shares traded slightly higher on Thursday, supported by strength in automakers and industrial metal miners as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher by 0704 GMT, extending gains from the previous session after Germany’s approval of a tax relief package lifted investor sentiment.

Investors remained cautious ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day, where a 25-basis-point interest rate cut is widely expected.

Industrial metal miners gained 0.6%, supported by firm copper prices, while automakers rebounded 0.5%, recovering from losses in the previous session.

Trade uncertainty remained unresolved as U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for countries to present their improved trade negotiations passed without any concrete developments.

A defence spending commitment of 5% of GDP across the NATO alliance will happen, U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters in Brussels ahead of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting.

European shares tumble as economic, trade uncertainty muddies growth outlook

Defence stocks in the bloc were broadly lower, with the index down 0.3%.

Among stocks, Eutelsat fell 13% after South Korea’s Hanwha Systems offered to sell its entire 5.4% stake in the company for about 78 million euros ($85 million).

Shares of London-listed Wizz Air plunged 22% after the budget carrier reported an annual operating profit that came in below analysts’ expectations.