SBP grants nationwide license to Halan Microfinance Bank

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted a nationwide microfinance banking license to “Halan Microfinance Bank Limited” with effect from June 03, 2025.

The microfinance bank has recently been acquired by MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech company, having a global presence, offering business and consumer lending, digital payments and e-commerce solutions to the underserved and unbanked.

Earlier in February, Halan Microfinance Bank pledged a $10 million investment in 2025 to drive a major expansion across Pakistan, reinforcing its presence in the country’s financial sector.

In March last year, MNT–Halan, Egypt’s largest microfinance company, acquired Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Limited.

Following the acquisition, the bank was rebranded as Halan Microfinance Bank Limited and now operates under its new name.