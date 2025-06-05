Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) has temporarily shut down its EnVen plant in Daharki, Sindh, due to unscheduled maintenance.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The EnVen plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited has been shutdown for unscheduled maintenance,” read the notice.

The tentative duration of this shutdown will be around four days, EFERT said.

“The company has commenced necessary maintenance activities after which the EnVen Plant is expected to resume operations.”

Meanwhile, the base plant will continue to operate at its normal load during this shutdown period, it added.

Established in 2011 with an investment of $1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant located in Daharki, Sindh, has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy-efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea.

Whereas, Engro Fertilizers Limited is a public company incorporated in Pakistan on June 29, 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and providing logistics services.