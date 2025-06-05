AIRLINK 158.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.51%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
FLYNG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
OGDC 210.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (9.36%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
SEARL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.95%)
SSGC 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
SYM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.78%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,125 Increased By 325.9 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,990 Increased By 6.3 (0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steady as traders await US payroll data for economic cues

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 11:18am

Gold prices were stable on Thursday as investors assessed weaker-than-expected US data and ongoing global economic and political uncertainties, while looking ahead to US payroll data for further economic cues.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,372.91 an ounce, as of 0354 GMT.

US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $3,396.60.

“Like most markets at present, gold finds itself in a holding pattern and at the whim of Trump’s trade headlines — supported, yet hesitant to trade above this week’s high,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

“Volatility is also suppressed while we await comments from FOMC members and Friday’s NFP report … If anything, it points to a stronger jobs change figure, which could weigh on gold.”

The US services sector contracted in May for the first time in nearly a year, as businesses faced higher input costs amid growing fears of stagflation.

Gold gained support after the Federal Reserve reported a slowdown in US economic activity, citing rising costs and prices driven by increased tariff rates since the last policy meeting.

Bullion gained additional momentum after US President Donald Trump reiterated his call to Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday to cut interest rates.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that US private employers added in May the fewest number of workers in more than two years, with investors awaiting Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for further clues on the labor market.

Trump’s doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect, with his administration seeking “best offers” from trade partners to avoid further levies slated for July.

Gold price per tola surges Rs5,900 in Pakistan

Trump described Chinese President Xi Jinping as “extremely hard to make a deal with,” highlighting tensions ahead of a long-awaited call between the two leaders this week.

Gold, a safe-haven asset during times of political and economic uncertainty, tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3% to $34.51 an ounce, platinum rose 1.1% to $1,097.13 and palladium was down 0.2% at $998.71.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold steady as traders await US payroll data for economic cues

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Oil slips on US stockpile build, Saudi Arabia price cuts

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Read more stories