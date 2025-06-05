AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
OGDC 210.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.6%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.36 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (9.13%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.28%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 87.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 122,119 Increased By 319.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,978 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares creep higher, dollar languishes before ECB

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Shares in Asia crept higher and the US dollar languished ahead of the European Central Bank offering its policy outlook for a tumultuous global economy.

The dollar slid in the previous session after weak US jobs and services data, with more weighty employment data due on Friday. Damage to the US economy is becoming more apparent from President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff action, while bilateral deals remain unrealised.

Canada prepared possible reprisals against the imposition of new US metals tariffs while the European Union reported progress in trade talks with Washington.

Against that backdrop, market watchers considered the ECB almost certain to cut policy interest rates so will pay greater attention to what bank President Christine Lagarde signals about future decisions.

“There’s uncertainty about the guidance the central bank will deliver given the murky outlook for US trade policy and global growth,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“A failure to deliver sufficiently dovish guidance could upset the equity markets as well as give the euro upward trend additional momentum.”

Trump’s doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports became effective on Wednesday, hitting Canada and Mexico in particular.

The same day, his administration sought “best offers” from trading partners to stop other import levies taking effect in July.

Japan is sending key trade negotiator Ryosei Akaza to the US on Thursday for another round of talks.

Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is also due to head to Washington.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7% in early trade, whereas Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.2%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 98.85 after a 0.5% slide on Wednesday.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 142.92.

Asia shares, dollar slip as tariff tensions darken mood

The euro was flat at $1.1416 after a 0.4% gain in the trading previous session.

Gold pared gains from the previous day while oil slipped after a build in US inventories and Saudi Arabia’s cut to its July prices for Asian crude buyers. Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $3,372.7 per ounce. US crude dipped 0.2% to $62.75 a barrel.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.1%.

Comments

200 characters

Asian shares creep higher, dollar languishes before ECB

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Read more stories