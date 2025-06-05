AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.79%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (8.46%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.28%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,100 Increased By 301.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,966 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.05%)
Australia shares on track for third-consecutive gaining day as rate cut bets rise

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 10:39am

Australian shares were set to extend their wins into a third successive day on Thursday, buoyed by rising expectations of another rate cut in July after soft economic growth, though gains were capped by a retreat in the biggest bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.3% to 8,566.2 points by 0030 GMT.

It was about 48 points shy of the record high touched in February.

The benchmark closed 0.8% higher on Wednesday.

Markets ramped up bets on further monetary easing after data released on Wednesday showed the economy had a subdued start to the year, bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to act again.

Interest rate swaps now reflect an 82% chance of a July cut, up from 77% before the figures were released.

The RBA last trimmed rates by 25 basis points on May 20. Miners led sectoral gains as iron ore prices rebounded overnight, driven by short-covering and profit-taking.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose 0.5% and 1.4% respectively.

Tech shares followed closely, mirroring gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite overnight. Logistics software firm WiseTech Global climbed 1.5%, while data centre operator NEXTDC advanced 2.1%.

Real estate investment trusts rallied to their highest level since late February, as the prospect of lower interest rates revived appetite for yield-sensitive property stocks.

Australia shares close higher after weak growth data bolsters rate cut hopes

Goodman Group and Dexus were up 1.2% and 0.4% respectively. Other defensive sectors, including consumer staples and healthcare, posted modest gains — in the range of 0.2% to 0.4%.

In contrast, energy stocks underperformed as oil prices slid more than 1% following an unexpected jump in US gasoline and distillate inventories. Santos declined 0.5%.

Financials traded in a narrow range, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia easing from a record high reached on Wednesday.

The rest of the “Big Four” lenders saw mixed performance.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.3% to 12,533 points.

Australian shares

