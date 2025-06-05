AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
Jun 05, 2025
China urges EU to stop ‘provoking trouble’ in South China Sea dispute

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 10:37am
BEIJING: The Chinese embassy in the Philippines advised Manila on Thursday not to “fantasise” about relying on outside forces to resolve the South China Sea dispute, and urged the European Union to stop “provoking trouble”.

An embassy spokesperson made the comments after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited the Philippine capital and voiced concern over China’s activities in the busy waterway, where its claims overlap those of some Southeast Asian nations.

Trump ‘tough love’ on defence better than no love: EU’s Kallas

“The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere in the South China Sea differences between China and the Philippines,” the spokesperson said in a statement on the embassy website.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

