AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.94%)
FCCL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.61%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (9.92%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.3%)
SSGC 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,149 Increased By 350.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,992 Increased By 8.3 (0.02%)
Hungary says it supplies Ukraine with Russian gas

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

BAKU: Hungary is supplying Russian natural gas to Ukraine, a Hungarian official told Reuters on Wednesday in comments which indicate that Moscow is struggling to control exports of its fuel to its enemy.

Ukraine has faced a serious gas shortage since Russian missile strikes this year significantly reduced domestic gas production.

The country imports gas via Slovakia and Hungary after ending direct gas imports from Russia in 2015 following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and a pro-Russia rebellion in the east of the country, which Russian troops now control.

Slovakia said earlier this year it was exporting Russian gas to its neighbour but Hungary had not said it was doing the same until now.

“We are importing from Serbia, from the TurkStream, and we are exporting that to Ukraine... We are supplying Ukraine with Russian gas.”

Mark Alfoldy-Boruss, Deputy State Secretary at Hungary’s Ministry for Energy told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Baku. Russian energy giant Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.

Gazprom had included a clause prohibiting the re-export of its gas in contracts with European companies but dropped it as a result of a European Commission anti-monopoly investigation initiated in 2012.

The Kyiv government has said Ukraine needs to import at least 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas for the new 2025/26 heating season while analysts and former officials estimated the required imports at about 6.3 bcm.

