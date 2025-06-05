Business and Human Rights: TDAP participates in seminar on NAP implementation

PESHAWAR: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Peshawar office, actively participated in a high-level seminar organised by the Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, on the Implementation of Pakistan’s National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights.

The event was held at a local hotel in Peshawar, and brought together a wide range of stakeholders to deliberate on the integration of human rights principles into business practices.

TDAP Peshawar made two comprehensive presentations highlighting the role of the Authority in promoting responsible business conduct, ethical trade practices, and inclusive economic development across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in underserved regions.

The presentations underscored TDAP’s initiatives to support women entrepreneurs, ensure capacity building of exporters in human rights compliance, and enhance linkages between trade and sustainable development.

The presentations received wide appreciation from participants, which included representatives from the Provincial Government departments, trade bodies, academia, legal professionals, NGOs, and a significant number of women entrepreneurs.

TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to aligning its trade promotion activities with Pakistan’s international human rights obligations and contributing to the effective implementation of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

The Authority looks forward to continued collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights and other stakeholders in fostering ethical, inclusive, and sustainable trade.

