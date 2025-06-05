Environmental responsibility: Sahiwal power plant sets benchmark

LAHORE: The 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, a cornerstone project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has emerged as a leader in marrying industrial progress with ecological consciousness.

Far from being a conventional power facility, the plant has redefined the narrative around coal-based energy by integrating sustainable practices that mitigate environmental degradation and foster a healthier ecosystem.

What distinguishes Sahiwal’s environmental initiative is its longevity and community-driven approach. The plant has embraced state-of-the-art emission control technologies.

The integration of Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) and Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems ensures that harmful pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and particulate matter are effectively filtered from emissions. These innovations enable the plant to consistently operate well within the environmental thresholds established by Pakistan’s EPA, the World Bank, and Chinese regulatory frameworks. By adopting electric mobility, the Sahiwal Power Plant not only minimizes its operational carbon footprint but also showcases practical steps toward cleaner industrial logistics.

Amid global challenges like climate change and environmental degradation, the plant stands as a promising and practical example. Its commitment to sustainable industrialization demonstrates that eco-friendly progress is not only achievable but crucial for our future, encouraging other sectors to follow suit for the well-being of both humanity and the planet.

