Minister inaugurates ladies cafe at KPT

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering women’s inclusivity and empowerment in the maritime sector, emphasizing supportive work environments for females.

Inaugurating first-ever ladies cafe at Karachi Port Trust, Minister Junaid Anwar lauded the initiative as a significant advancement in workplace inclusivity, stating: “The establishment of the Ladies Cafe is more than a symbolic gesture, a practical step toward creating a respectful, comfortable, and secure environment for women to thrive professionally.”

The Minister said women-led marine conservation initiatives, such as those empowering fisherwomen in Southeast Asia, demonstrate how women can drive coastal resilience and sustainable resource management, serving as replicable models for other regions. "Women contribute significantly in the maritime and blue economy sectors for sustainable marine ecosystem management and economic resilience", he added.

He underscored a comprehensive approach to empowering women in maritime professions, advancing gender equality, and ensuring that the blue economy contributes to environmental sustainability and economic empowerment in Pakistan and beyond.

This initiative not only enhances the workplace experience for female employees at KPT but also reflects broader efforts to foster gender equality and inclusivity within Pakistan’s public sector institutions, he added.

