AIRLINK 158.03 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.46%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.9%)
FCCL 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.69%)
HUBC 139.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.36%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.77%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PPL 167.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.29%)
SSGC 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.18%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
BR100 13,066 Decreased By -12 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,155 Increased By 99.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,044 Increased By 245.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 36,957 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.07%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Minister inaugurates ladies cafe at KPT

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 06:59am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering women’s inclusivity and empowerment in the maritime sector, emphasizing supportive work environments for females.

Inaugurating first-ever ladies cafe at Karachi Port Trust, Minister Junaid Anwar lauded the initiative as a significant advancement in workplace inclusivity, stating: “The establishment of the Ladies Cafe is more than a symbolic gesture, a practical step toward creating a respectful, comfortable, and secure environment for women to thrive professionally.”

The Minister said women-led marine conservation initiatives, such as those empowering fisherwomen in Southeast Asia, demonstrate how women can drive coastal resilience and sustainable resource management, serving as replicable models for other regions. "Women contribute significantly in the maritime and blue economy sectors for sustainable marine ecosystem management and economic resilience", he added.

He underscored a comprehensive approach to empowering women in maritime professions, advancing gender equality, and ensuring that the blue economy contributes to environmental sustainability and economic empowerment in Pakistan and beyond.

This initiative not only enhances the workplace experience for female employees at KPT but also reflects broader efforts to foster gender equality and inclusivity within Pakistan’s public sector institutions, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KPT Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry ladies cafe

Comments

200 characters

Minister inaugurates ladies cafe at KPT

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

India’s attempt aimed at creating ‘new normal’ highlighted

Read more stories