LCCI demands cut in DC rates, curbs on sealing of industries

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised serious concerns about the plight of industrial units operating in Saggian Lahore and surrounding areas under the jurisdiction of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

In an emergency meeting held at LCCI, industrialists unanimously appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take immediate notice of the crisis.

LCCI Acting President Engneer Khalid Usman, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, Convener of Standing Committee Ali Sheraz, Zafar iqbal, Akram dewan, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Hanan, Muhammad Yonus, Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Adeel and Advocate M Waqar also spoke on the occasion.

Engineer Khalid Usman and Muhammad Ali Mian highlighted that major issue is imposition of DC rate that is 10 times higher than standard rates in the jurisdiction of RUDA. They said that over 1,000 industrial units, ranging from small workshops to large factories, are facing existential threats due to these inflated charges.

Usman emphasized that these industries employ more than 10,000 workers directly and support thousands of families indirectly. If RUDA continues with this unfair taxation, we will see massive job losses and industrial collapse.

While painting a grim picture of the potential consequences, they said that forcing industries to pay unaffordable DC rates will lead to shut downs. When factories close, workers lose livelihoods, and that creates social unrest and law-and-order problems. They demanded immediate reduction in DC rates to reasonable levels, restriction on sealing or eviction of industrial units and consultation with stakeholders before finalizing new rates.

Participants of the meeting said that industrialists have pinned their hopes on CM Maryam Nawaz’s intervention. “We believe the Chief Minister, who has prioritized economic development, will understand our plight and take necessary action. They warned that destabilizing this industrial hub could have ripple effects across Punjab’s economy. These industries feed into larger supply chains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025