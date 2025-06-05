AIRLINK 158.03 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-05

Local pharma industry: Govt urged to create conducive environment

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has urged the government to create conducive environment for the local pharma industry so that it can enhance exports, create more jobs, and better serve the country.

The pharma industry presented their demands to the Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Syed Mustafa Kamal, during a meeting here on Wednesday.

Both the sides deliberated on key matters related to the pharmaceutical sector, including amendments in drug rules, indigenous production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and the expansion of export opportunities particularly in the context of bilateral collaboration with Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and reiterated the strategic importance of domestic API production. “We must work jointly to ensure local production of APIs, not only to reduce reliance on imports and save valuable foreign exchange reserves, but also to unlock the export potential of our pharmaceutical products,” the minister stated.

To advance this vision, the federal minister directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to develop a comprehensive concept note on the establishment of a Naphtha Cracker facility. This initiative aims to promote self-sufficiency in the production of essential raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry.

Furthermore, the minister reaffirmed the government's resolve to eradicate the menace of counterfeit medicines from the market. “We are introducing a modern trace and track system whereby a unique bar code will be printed on every medicine. This system will allow patients to verify the authenticity and retail price of any medicine using their mobile phones,” the minister added.

The PPMA chairman highlighted that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports currently stood over $450 million, but with government backing, this figure could cross $2 billion dollars within next two years.

The minister acknowledged the immense potential for pharmaceutical exports, particularly in markets across South-West Asia and Central Asia. He encouraged the PPMA to submit a comprehensive proposal to enhance exports, assuring them that the ministry would provide the necessary support.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to strengthen public-private partnerships, streamline regulatory frameworks, and jointly pursue strategic initiatives to enhance pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensure medicine quality, and promote exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

