Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Barrister Assad made Dean of Honorary Consular Corps

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2025 07:08am

PESHAWAR: Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been appointed Dean of Honorary Consular Corps for the province.

A luncheon ceremony was held here the other day to commemorate the appointment. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries from across diplomatic, political, business, and civil society circles.

Those who attended include Aamad Rasheed (Honorary Consul of Tunisia for KP and Islamabad), Masood Ahmad Qazi (Honorary Consul of Romania for KP), Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi (Honorary Consul of Japan for KP), Syed Mehmood (Honorary Consul of Tajikistan for KP), Iqbal Zafar Jhagra (former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Malik Riaz Awan (former Advisor to the Chief Minister, KP), Dr Ateeq, Abidullah Khan (Chief Protocol Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak (Chairman, KP Textile Mills Association), Fazal Muqeem Khan (President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industries), Waqasullah Shinwari (General Manager, SNGPL Peshawar), and Shahzad Qaiser and Aamir Khan of Suzuki Charsadda, among other esteemed guests.

The Honorary Consular Corps is an esteemed diplomatic body comprising honorary consuls appointed by foreign governments to represent their countries’ interests in specific regions.

These consuls serve as vital conduits for enhancing bilateral ties, facilitating trade and investment, promoting cultural exchange, and advancing people-to-people contact.

The Dean of the Corps is an elected representative who serves as a liaison between the honorary consuls and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while also providing leadership and strategic direction for the collective diplomatic engagement within the province.

In his inaugural remarks as Dean, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fellow honorary consuls and all attendees for the confidence and trust reposed in him.

