AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.79%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (8.46%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.95 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.28%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,100 Increased By 301.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,966 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.05%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-06-05

Fuel market gains momentum

BR Research Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:36am

In May 2025, Pakistan’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) recorded a robust performance, continuing their recovery trend for the third consecutive month. Total industry sales rose to 1.53 million tons, marking a 10 percent year-on-year and 5 percent month-on-month increase — the highest monthly sales figure since November 2024.

This brought the cumulative sales for the first eleven months of FY25 (11MFY25) to 14.76 million tons, reflecting a 7 percent year-on-year growth.

The uptick was primarily driven by increased demand for motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD), supported by a combination of favourable seasonal, economic, and policy-related factors as well as decreased smuggling.

A key contributor to the growth was the seasonal rise in diesel demand due to the ongoing Kharif sowing season.

Additionally, lower fuel prices—down approximately 10 percent year-on-year for MS and 8 percent for HSD—enhanced affordability, while continued anti-smuggling efforts shifted volumes from the informal to the formal sector. A low base effect from May 2024 also helped magnify the growth in reported figures.

Improved macroeconomic stability and stable fuel prices since September 2024 further anchored consumer behaviour, leading to sustained demand.

Product-wise, MS sales grew by 15 percent year-on-year and 6 percent month-on-month, while HSD sales increased by 5 percent year-on-year and 8 percent month-on-month during May-25. Although furnace oil (FO) sales rose 16 percent year-on-year, they declined 5 percent month-on-month, reflecting reduced reliance on FO-based power generation.

Meanwhile, high-octane blending component (HOBC) volumes surged by 134 percent year-on-year, though they were slightly down month-on-month due to an increase in petroleum development levy (PDL) rates.

Going forward, the OMC sales are expected to maintain their upward trajectory into FY26, driven by stable domestic fuel prices, and continued clampdowns on smuggling.

However, the analysts caution that volumetric sales may face pressure in the immediate coming months as the seasonal demand from the Kharif season diminishes and summer school holidays reduce overall mobility.

Additionally, the government’s reported plan to increase the petroleum in the upcoming budget could lead to higher fuel prices, potentially suppressing demand.

petrol OMCs HSD PDL rates Budget 2025 26 Pakistan Oil Marketing Companies Fuel market

Comments

200 characters

Fuel market gains momentum

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories