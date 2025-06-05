AIRLINK 157.82 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.33%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.25%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.16%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
HUBC 139.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.92%)
OGDC 210.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.44%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 91.87 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
SYM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.62%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 13,061 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 38,192 Increased By 137.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 121,952 Increased By 153.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,921 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.17%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-05

Agri sector witnesses dramatic slowdown: PKIC

Fazal Sher Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s agriculture sector has witnessed a dramatic slowdown, with growth dropping to 0.56 percent from 6.25 percent since July 2024, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Council (PKIC) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said on Wednesday.

Addressing at a press conference, he said that the decline in major crop yields has severely impacted both the economy and the livelihoods of farmers.

He said that cotton production has dropped to 5.55 million bales — 50 percent below the government’s target and 34 percent less than last year.

Cotton import bill is projected to surge to $1.9 billion, up from $448 million the previous year, he said.

Khokar said that the country’s wheat production has also suffered, declining by 8.91 percent to 28.98 million tons from last year’s 31.81 million tons. Maize production fell by 15.4 percent to 8.24 million tons, compared to 9.74 million tons in the previous year, he said.

Khokhar stated that since May 2024, farmers have collectively suffered losses of around Rs2,200 billion in wheat alone — equivalent to 23.15 percent of the crop sector’s contribution to GDP for the fiscal year 2023–24.

The resulting financial strain has weakened farmers’ purchasing power and affected the productivity of other crops as well, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

agriculture sector agri sector Khalid Mehmood Khokhar PKIC Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Council

Comments

200 characters

Agri sector witnesses dramatic slowdown: PKIC

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

India’s attempt aimed at creating ‘new normal’ highlighted

Read more stories