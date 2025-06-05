AIRLINK 158.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.7%)
BOP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.15%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.05%)
FCCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
FLYNG 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.62%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.57%)
PACE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.53%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.17%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (4.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
BR100 13,062 Decreased By -16 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,136 Increased By 81 (0.21%)
KSE100 122,005 Increased By 206.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,948 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.1%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

CM praises security forces

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the security forces on the successful intelligence operation being conducted against the terrorists in North Waziristan.

She outlined that the entire nation is proud of its security forces for consigning to hell 14 Indian-backed Khawarijs. She lauded that the operation being successfully conducted amply speaks volume of unwavering and unflinching resolve of the state to stamp out terrorism from our dear homeland. She vowed that the entire nation is united to nip the scourge of terrorism in the bud once and for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Security forces Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Indo Pak tensions India sponsored terrorists

Comments

200 characters

CM praises security forces

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

India’s attempt aimed at creating ‘new normal’ highlighted

Read more stories