CM praises security forces

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the security forces on the successful intelligence operation being conducted against the terrorists in North Waziristan.

She outlined that the entire nation is proud of its security forces for consigning to hell 14 Indian-backed Khawarijs. She lauded that the operation being successfully conducted amply speaks volume of unwavering and unflinching resolve of the state to stamp out terrorism from our dear homeland. She vowed that the entire nation is united to nip the scourge of terrorism in the bud once and for all.

