Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

Karachi still in the throes of mild tremors

Anwar Khan Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

KARACHI: Karachi experienced a fresh wave of seismic activity on Wednesday as seven more mild earthquakes struck various parts of the metropolis, bringing the total number of quakes to 26 over the past four days, according to the Met Office.

The megacity had already recorded 19 earthquakes cumulatively on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, causing concern among residents and authorities alike.

The latest tremors, ranging in magnitude from 2.4 to 3.2, occurred at depths between 5km and 40km, affecting areas around DHA City, Malir, Quaidabad, and other areas.

Seismological data reveals that most quakes were shallow, increasing the likelihood of residents feeling the tremors. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported so far.

Amid growing public anxiety, a local newspaper report warned that the megacity could experience a large-scale earthquake between Thursday and Saturday. However, officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) dismissed the claim, calling it speculative and unscientific. “There is currently no reliable scientific method to predict the exact time and location of an earthquake,” a PMD spokesperson stated, urging the public not to panic based on unverified forecasts.

