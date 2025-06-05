AIRLINK 158.20 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.57%)
Markets Print 2025-06-05

Prices firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 333 per kg.





