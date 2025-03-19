Haris moves up, Shaheen slides in ICC T20I bowler’s rankings

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made notable progress in the latest ICC T20I rankings, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has slipped following a lacklustre performance in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Rauf climbed four places to secure the 26th spot after his strong performance in the second T20I, where he took two wickets. In contrast, Shaheen Afridi dropped six places to 29th after an underwhelming showing in the first two matches of the series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with their opening duo playing a key role. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have been in exceptional form, guiding the Black Caps to dominant victories. Seifert surged 20 spots to 13th in the latest T20I batting rankings, while Allen advanced eight places to 18th.

In the bowling department, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy has made significant gains, climbing 23 places to reach 12th in the T20I bowler rankings after taking six wickets in the series.

Beyond the Pakistan-New Zealand series, other ranking changes include Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt, who moved up two spots to 33rd, while his teammate Paul van Meekeren climbed six places to secure 61st in the ODI bowler rankings.

Additionally, Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus advanced two places to claim the 10th spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings following consistent performances in League 2 matches.