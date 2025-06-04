Engro Powergen Qadirpur appoints Adeel Qamar as CEO

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL) approved the appointment of Adeel Qamar as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

His appointment will come into effect from June 6 for the remainder of the term, which will expire on the date of the next board elections on October 14, 2025.

Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

Moreover, the notice added that Semeen Akhter, who resigned on May 7, will continue to perform her duties till June 5, 2025.

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki.

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.