AIRLINK 144.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.72 (-5.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.22%)
CPHL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-5.76%)
FCCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.04%)
FFL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.57%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.74%)
KOSM 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-7.01%)
MLCF 69.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
OGDC 197.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-2.48%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-7.47%)
PAEL 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.13%)
PIAHCLA 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.34%)
PIBTL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.44%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
PPL 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.5%)
PRL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-5.66%)
PTC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.84%)
SEARL 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.33%)
SSGC 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.35%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.08%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.28%)
TPLP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.69%)
TRG 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.56%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.02%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.77%)
YOUW 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.4%)
BR100 11,839 Decreased By -271.7 (-2.24%)
BR30 34,188 Decreased By -1151.3 (-3.26%)
KSE100 111,468 Decreased By -2100.3 (-1.85%)
KSE30 34,093 Decreased By -587.9 (-1.7%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance EPQL (Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited) 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.81%

Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

BR Web Desk Published 07 May, 2025 11:21am

Semeen Akhter is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), effective June 5, 2025. The company shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This is to inform you that Semeen Akhter has resigned from her position as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited with effect from June 5, 2025,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, the company added that its Board of Directors will appoint a new CEO in due course.

“The company wishes to extend its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Semeen Akhter for her contributions to the company,” it said.

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki. The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Engro Corporation, through Engro Energy Limited, holds a 68.9% stake in EPQL.

Semeen Akhter assumed the role of CEO at EPQL on May 1, 2023.

She joined Engro Energy in January 2023 as VP Business Development and has worked on the development of the 400MW hybrid renewable project.

She was also working on business development prospects focused on waste-to-energy, mineral mining, and alternative fuel opportunities.

With over 20 years of diverse professional experience, Sameen has worked in multiple industries and geographies, including the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, the USA, Brazil, and Australia.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited PSX stocks Chief Executive Officer PSX notices PSX listed companies Semeen Akhter CEO resignation

Comments

200 characters

Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Russia says it is deeply concerned by India-Pakistan confrontation, calls for restraint

Pakistan steel exporter sets up subsidiary in Ireland to tap European markets

NGC BoD constitutes restructuring body to oversee transition

Oil up on signs of more Europe and China demand, less US output

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Read more stories