Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

Semeen Akhter is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), effective June 5, 2025. The company shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This is to inform you that Semeen Akhter has resigned from her position as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited with effect from June 5, 2025,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, the company added that its Board of Directors will appoint a new CEO in due course.

“The company wishes to extend its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Semeen Akhter for her contributions to the company,” it said.

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki. The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.

Engro Corporation, through Engro Energy Limited, holds a 68.9% stake in EPQL.

Semeen Akhter assumed the role of CEO at EPQL on May 1, 2023.

She joined Engro Energy in January 2023 as VP Business Development and has worked on the development of the 400MW hybrid renewable project.

She was also working on business development prospects focused on waste-to-energy, mineral mining, and alternative fuel opportunities.

With over 20 years of diverse professional experience, Sameen has worked in multiple industries and geographies, including the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, the USA, Brazil, and Australia.