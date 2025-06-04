KAPCO signs tripartite power agreement

The Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) has signed a Tri-Partite Power Purchase Agreement (TPPA) along with the schedules with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G) and National Grid Company of Pakistan Limited.

KAPCO shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a tripartite agreement between CPPA-G, KAPCO and National Grid Company of Pakistan Limited to govern electricity sales from KAPCO’s power plant.

Incorporated in Pakistan on April 25, 1996, as a public limited company, KAPCO’s principal activities are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The company sell the electricity produced to a single customer, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).