AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar out of gas as economy sputters

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 02:25pm

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars barely budged on Wednesday as domestic economic data again disappointed, adding to market wagers that interest rates will have to be cut again and perhaps soon.

Figures showed Australia’s economy grew just 0.2% in the first quarter, missing forecasts of 0.4% and well below the previous quarter’s 0.6% increase.

Analysts had already warned of downside risk after soft data early in the week, and there had even been talk the number could be negative, so the outcome was not a total shock.

With growth short of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s forecast of 0.5%, the central bank will likely have to again downgrade its economic outlook.

The RBA has already responded by cutting rates in February and May, and even considered an outsized move in May as insurance against a tariff-induced global slowdown.

“While it’s still too soon to know for sure, early signs point to an even larger drag from confidence on consumption and investment in Q2,” cautioned Ben Udy, lead economist for Oxford Economics Australia.

“The RBA will be watching closely for further signs that the weakness in activity extends into Q2 and, if that evidence continues to rack up, may opt to cut rates again in July, a little sooner than our current forecasts suggest.”

Australia, NZ dollars back away from resistance, data a drag

Markets imply an 80% chance the RBA will ease by another quarter point to 3.60% at its next meeting on July 8, though some analysts suspect it will instead choose to wait for first-quarter inflation figures due later in the month.

Investors seemed relieved the GDP report was not even worse and the Aussie held at $0.6473, having fallen 0.5% the previous session and away from resistance around $0.6500.

Support lies around $0.6447 and $0.6390.

The kiwi dollar was a fraction firmer at $0.6006, after retreating 0.6% on Tuesday and off a six-month top at $0.6054. Support comes in around $0.5930 and $0.5850.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its rates a quarter point to 3.25% just last week, and is far ahead of the RBA having eased by a hefty 225 basis points so far this cycle.

Markets are thus wagering it will skip another cut at its July meeting and imply around a 70% chance of a move in August instead, which could be the last of the cycle.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar out of gas as economy sputters

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Karachi airport’s main runway upgrade reaches 53%, says PAA

Read more stories