14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 07:07pm

At least 14 Indian sponsored khawarij were killed by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces on reported presence of khawarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

4 soldiers martyred, 7 ‘India-backed terrorists’ killed in KP operations: ISPR

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Indian sponsored khawarij location, and after an intense exchange of fire, 14 Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that sanitization operations were being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Khawarji found in the area, “as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Sunday jointly addressed a Grand Jirga of tribal elders in Quetta, reaffirming the state’s unwavering resolve to defeat terrorism and counter foreign-sponsored subversion.

“Our message to the enemies of peace is clear: the government, armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and administrative apparatus, with full support of the Pakistani nation, will defeat terrorism in all its forms,” the prime minister stated.

Addressing the gathering, Field Marshal Munir vowed to crush every element threatening Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“We have concrete proof of India’s hand in supporting terrorist networks in Balochistan. These nefarious efforts will be defeated by the Pakistan Army with the full support of the nation and the brave people of Balochistan,” he said.

ISPR terrorists North Waziristan district

