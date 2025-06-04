US-India nearing trade deal

NEW DELHI: Trade negotiations between the United States and India are making progress and a deal could be finalised soon, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Monday, as both sides push to conclude talks ahead of a July deadline.

“You should expect a deal between United States and India (in the) not-too-distant future because I think we have found a place that really works for both countries,” Lutnick said at the annual summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington.