Illegal markets dismantled

LAHORE: In a crackdown on sacrificial animal traders operating outside the officially designated areas, the Lahore district administration dismantled 13 illegal markets, registered 25 cases against the violators, and sealed four premises.

According to the administration, they were making efforts to manage the cattle markets and curb unauthorised activities across the city. To maintain strict oversight and ensure rapid response, the administration deployed 10 trucks and 10 motorcycles, enabling round-the-clock monitoring.

