PRA achieves record-breaking tax collection

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has achieved a significant milestone by collecting a record Rs. 26.12 billion in tax revenues during May 2025, reflecting a 23% increase compared to the same month last year.

From July 2024 to May 2025, the Authority has collected a total of Rs. 240 billion, marking a 16% growth over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Out of this, Rs. 225 billion was collected under Punjab sales tax, also showing a 16% year-on-year increase. Furthermore, Rs. 5.6 billion was generated through the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, showing an 18% rise, while the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund witnessed a substantial 30% growth, with Rs. 9.3 billion collected during the same period.

It is important to note that this performance has been achieved without imposing any new tax or increasing existing tax rates. The PRA credits this success to a robust enforcement strategy and the effective deployment of modern technology. With continued efforts, the Authority is confident of surpassing its annual tax collection target for the fiscal year.

