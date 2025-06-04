AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-04

Former Kia India workers, scrap dealers face probe over theft of 1,008 engines

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

NEW DELHI: Two former Kia India workers are under investigation over accusations that they colluded with scrap dealers to steal 1,008 engines from the carmaker’s factory over three years, police investigation documents showed.

Though the engines were worth only $2.3 million, the police investigation noted the case had “widespread impact on industrial operations, stakeholder trust and employment security”, and raised concerns about inter-state crime networks.

Kia in March complained to police in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh that a review of internal records found engines sourced from its sister carmaker, Hyundai , were missing and it suspected a conspiracy between past and present employees.

An initial police investigation found two former Kia India factory workers - a team leader and a head of section in the engine dispatch section - were involved in illegally transporting the

engines from the factory using forged invoices and manipulated gate passes, according to an April 16 police document.

They worked with at least two other individuals who helped arrange transport, and two other scrap dealers who helped sell them to buyers as far away as the capital city New Delhi.

“The entire operation involved repeated illegal transactions, use of multiple trucks bearing manipulated or pseudo registration numbers,” Inspector K. Raghavan said in his investigation document dated April 16, seen by Reuters.

Raghavan declined to comment when contacted, citing confidentiality.

In a statement to Reuters, Kia India said it identified the discrepancies as it enhanced its inventory management processes last year. Kia India conducted an internal investigation, reported the case to police and was continuing to strengthen internal process governance and reinforce stringent monitoring systems, it added.

‘DISAPPEARANCE’ OF ENGINES

The former head of the engine dispatch section at Kia’s factory, Vinayagamoorthy Veluchamy, 37, is currently under arrest in custody, and has applied to the state High Court for bail, according to court papers seen by Reuters. He denied any involvement in the alleged thefts, the papers showed. He left the company in 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Kia India workers

Comments

200 characters

Former Kia India workers, scrap dealers face probe over theft of 1,008 engines

Aurangzeb outlines Pakistan’s digital financial initiatives

ADB approves $800m financing for Pakistan

Unregistered taxpayers: 4pc ‘further sales tax’ to be abolished

PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

OICCI demands implementation of tax reforms

Over 200 prisoners break out of Malir jail after earthquake panic

IHC halts FBR tax recovery under Tax Laws Ord, 2025

Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

APTMA demands immediate removal of yarn, fabric from EFS

PM orders removal of impediments to execution of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Read more stories