AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-04

Cross-border payments: Allied Bank partners with Paysys Labs to pilot ILP

Press Release Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: Allied Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial institutions, has partnered with Paysys Labs, a pioneer in next-generation payment technologies, to pilot the Interledger Protocol (ILP) for cross-border transactions.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Paysys Labs has also secured the prestigious Digital Financial Services Grant from the Interledger Foundation (ILF). Embracing ILF’s vision to “send a payment as easily as an email.” Paysys Labs, in partnership with Allied Bank, will develop a Proof of Concept (PoC) to implement a node on the ILP Test Network. This initiative will enable Allied Bank’s customer accounts to function as wallets on the global ILP network, allowing seamless cross-border payments from other registered and regulated financial institutions.

The pilot underscores both institutions’ commitment to harness and test the emerging technologies in a secure, compliant, and innovation-driven environment, paving the way for the next generation of digital financial services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Allied Bank Digital financial services Cross border payments Paysys Labs Interledger Protocol

Comments

200 characters

Cross-border payments: Allied Bank partners with Paysys Labs to pilot ILP

Aurangzeb outlines Pakistan’s digital financial initiatives

ADB approves $800m financing for Pakistan

Unregistered taxpayers: 4pc ‘further sales tax’ to be abolished

PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

OICCI demands implementation of tax reforms

Over 200 prisoners break out of Malir jail after earthquake panic

IHC halts FBR tax recovery under Tax Laws Ord, 2025

Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

APTMA demands immediate removal of yarn, fabric from EFS

PM orders removal of impediments to execution of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Read more stories