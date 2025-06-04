AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Markets Print 2025-06-04

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 04 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 89,895 tonnes of cargo comprising 35,073 tonnes of import cargo and 54,822 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 35,073 comprised of 24,382 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,362 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 5,450 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 3,450 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 54,822 comprised of 23,039 Containerized Cargo, 113 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 31,420 Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely, Sana, Xin Pu Dong, Interasia Amplify, Hmm Ocean, Uafl Liberty & X-Press Carina berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Oocl Jakarta, MT Mardan, Hmm Forest, X-Press Kohima & Gfs Prime sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Venus-9, Amir Gas and Star Petrel left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Tanja, Bunun Youth, Stena Conductor and Grand ACE-1 expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 244,690 tonnes, comprising 147,837 tonnes imports cargo and 96,853 export cargo carried in 4,170 Containers (1,790 TEUs Imports &2,380 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, GFS Prime, Malamir, Khairpur, Chemroad and ZJ Atlantic carrying Container, Steel coil, Gasoline, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL and MW-4 respectively on Tuesday 3rd June, while two more container ships, Hans Africa and CMA CGM Zanzibar are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 4th June, 2025.

