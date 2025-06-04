AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Pakistan committed to sustainable energy future: minister

Recorder Report Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 01:26pm

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik delivered a keynote address at the Ministerial Plenary session titled, “Global Cooperation for a Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future” as part of the prestigious Baku Energy Week, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable and resilient energy future.

The event marked the 30th anniversary of the Baku Energy Forum, where Minister Malik congratulated Parviz Shahbazov, the energy minister of Azerbaijan and reiterated Pakistan’s support for this effort and pledged to cooperate with this forum in every way in enabling this transition from a fossil fuel driven environment to more balanced fuel basket.

Malik outlined Pakistan’s strategic shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif towards a balanced, inclusive, and sustainable energy paradigm.

He highlighted that Pakistan fully understands that as we manage transition towards industrialisation, our demand will go up that needs to be complimented with the induction of renewable energy and renewable technologies into our energy landscape.

Another important aspect is coherence in terms of policy evolution. For this purpose, the Cabinet Committee on Energy, chaired by the prime minister is being revived to ensure coordination between the Petroleum and Power Divisions, he said.

He said that we are expanding our gas infrastructure by encouraging local exploration. We are grateful to the government of Azerbaijan and our friendly countries who are assisting us and helping us in the indigenisation of the gas resources.

A lot of strategy initiatives are being taken on conservation part. Despite economic challenges, Pakistan is committed to making the gas sector sustainable by dismantling inefficiencies and implementing reforms. We are working to build a sustainable energy sector. Reform is the cornerstone of the prime minister’s vision for a resilient energy future

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Shahbazov, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy, and Director of Energy at European Commission Cristina were among the participants of the plenary session.

