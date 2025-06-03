AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.59%)
HUMNL 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
MLCF 76.60 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.45%)
OGDC 207.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.15%)
SEARL 89.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,862 Increased By 104.8 (0.82%)
BR30 37,611 Increased By 260.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 119,756 Increased By 878.3 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,399 Increased By 254.7 (0.7%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars back away from resistance, data a drag

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 11:24am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars backed away from resistance on Tuesday as soft economic data encouraged profit-taking on an overnight surge, while nudging short-term yields lower.

The see-saw action left the Aussie down 0.4% at $0.6468 , unwinding some of Monday’s 1% rally to $0.6500 that came amid a broad tariff-inspired sell off in the U.S. dollar.

This is the fourth time since early May that the Aussie has failed to sustain a push past $0.6500, leading speculators to play the range and making it a self-reinforcing barrier.

The kiwi dollar did briefly breach its recent top to reach a six-month high of $0.6054, before profit-taking pulled it back to $0.6013. Still, a finish above $0.6000 would be bullish for a sustained rise to the $0.6120/45 zone.

The Aussie hit a further hurdle when data showed net exports and government spending both dragged on economic growth last quarter, pointing to a very sluggish start to the year.

Figures on first-quarter gross domestic product are due on Wednesday and are expected to show only modest growth of 0.4%, with even that in doubt now.

“We have lowered our GDP forecast to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, from 0.5%.” said Taylor Nugent, a senior markets economist at NAB.

He noted consumer spending had again undershot forecasts and there was little sign of the pick up long expected by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

“Our view remains that the RBA will ease away from restrictive settings reasonably quickly in order to sustain healthy labour outcomes amid a fragile recovery in consumption growth and offshore headwinds,” Nugent added. “We expect rate cuts in July, August and November to 3.1%.”

The central bank last cut by a quarter point to 3.85% in May, and minutes of that meeting showed they seriously considered easing by an outsized 50 basis points given global risks stemming from U.S. tariffs.

Markets imply around a 77% chance the RBA will ease again at its next meeting on July 8, and that rates will reach 3.10% or lower by early next year.

“The July meeting is ‘live’ given the discussion in the Minutes and we expect it will come down to the data flow between now and then,” said Belinda Allen, a senior economist at CBA. “We continue to expect two more rate cuts this cycle and favour an August and September cut,” added Allen.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars back away from resistance, data a drag

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in ACPL

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories