Airbus deliveries fell 4% in May, sources say

NEW DELHI: Airbus delivered around 51 airplanes in May, industry sources said, down 4% from the same month last year.

The tally brings deliveries so far this year to around 243 aircraft, down 5% from the first five months of 2024.

Airbus declined comment ahead of a monthly performance bulletin on June 5.

The world’s largest planemaker faces growing pressure from airlines over delays in deliveries as it aims for a 7% increase in handovers to customers for the full year to 820 aircraft.

Airlines holding their annual gathering in New Delhi this week criticised manufacturers for supply problems that have persisted for several years since the pandemic, with the head of Saudi budget carrier flyadeal calling delays “inexcusable”.

Airbus has said it expects the delays, caused in part by slow arrivals of engines, to stabilise during the summer.