AIRLINK 152.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.58%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.52%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
FLYNG 59.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.77%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
MLCF 76.68 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.55%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PRL 33.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.31 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.39%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,862 Increased By 104.8 (0.82%)
BR30 37,611 Increased By 260.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 119,785 Increased By 907.5 (0.76%)
KSE30 36,408 Increased By 263.7 (0.73%)
Jun 03, 2025
London copper prices little changed; tariff concerns resurface

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: London copper prices held steady as investors weighed a weaker U.S. currency and renewed concerns over the possible tariffs on the metal against support from declining inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.29% to $9,589 per metric ton as of 0105 GMT.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell to the lowest since late April.

A softer dollar makes greenback-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plans to double the import tariffs on aluminum and steel to 50% effective Wednesday, renewing concerns about potential copper tariffs.

“U.S. trade officials are currently reviewing the impact of U.S. copper imports on the local industry, with a report due in the next few weeks,” ANZ Research said.

“Copper is also finding support from improving fundamentals.”

US copper futures surge as tariff fears loom

On Monday, copper stocks in the LME-registered warehouses dropped 45% since mid-February to 148,450 tons, the lowest in almost a year.

Among the other London metals, LME aluminium fell 0.36% to $2,457 a ton, zinc slipped 0.43% to $2,686.5, lead dipped 0.63% to $1,968.5 and nickel shed 0.75% to $15,420. Tin added 0.2% to $30,770.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 0.51% to 78,150 yuan ($10,855.52) per ton.

SHFE aluminium held flat at 20,085 yuan a ton, lead gained 0.1% to 16,635 yuan, nickel rose 0.47% to 121,650 yuan, zinc advanced 0.63% to 22,425 yuan, while tin fell 0.55% to 251,520 yuan.

