London copper prices little changed; tariff concerns resurface

SINGAPORE: London copper prices held steady as investors weighed a weaker U.S. currency and renewed concerns over the possible tariffs on the metal against support from declining inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.29% to $9,589 per metric ton as of 0105 GMT.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell to the lowest since late April.

A softer dollar makes greenback-denominated assets more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plans to double the import tariffs on aluminum and steel to 50% effective Wednesday, renewing concerns about potential copper tariffs.

“U.S. trade officials are currently reviewing the impact of U.S. copper imports on the local industry, with a report due in the next few weeks,” ANZ Research said.

“Copper is also finding support from improving fundamentals.”

On Monday, copper stocks in the LME-registered warehouses dropped 45% since mid-February to 148,450 tons, the lowest in almost a year.

Among the other London metals, LME aluminium fell 0.36% to $2,457 a ton, zinc slipped 0.43% to $2,686.5, lead dipped 0.63% to $1,968.5 and nickel shed 0.75% to $15,420. Tin added 0.2% to $30,770.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 0.51% to 78,150 yuan ($10,855.52) per ton.

SHFE aluminium held flat at 20,085 yuan a ton, lead gained 0.1% to 16,635 yuan, nickel rose 0.47% to 121,650 yuan, zinc advanced 0.63% to 22,425 yuan, while tin fell 0.55% to 251,520 yuan.