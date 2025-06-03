AIRLINK 152.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.58%)
3 big cases: IHC allows FBR Rs36.14bn tax recovery

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 09:29am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given orders in favour of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) allowing tax recovery to the tune of Rs36.14 billion in three big cases during last week.

Details released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday revealed that in a significant legal breakthrough, the FBR has secured court decisions in its favour involving cases worth Rs36.14 billion, following strict directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Through improvement in tax recovery procedures, the FBR has been able to get decisions in favour of the FBR. These cases to the tune of trillions are pending in High Courts and major bottleneck in tax recovery proceedings against the taxpayers.

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

The IHC last week ruled in favour of FBR in multiple long-pending cases, including three major tax disputes.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the most important among them was the case against Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd, where the court upheld a recovery of Rs26.446 billion in favour of the FBR. This particular case had been pending in appellate forums since last over two and a half years.

Two other corporate cases, collectively valued at Rs9.7 billion, were also decided in favour of the tax authority.

The success follows a comprehensive legal strategy implemented under the prime minister’s instructions to resolve long-standing litigations that had locked up trillions of rupees in revenue. These legal wins are being hailed as a testament to the government’s commitment to economic reforms and effective revenue collection.

According to the Ministry of Finance, these developments mark a major milestone in unblocking stalled revenue and reflect the FBR’s improved legal capacity under enhanced governmental oversight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

