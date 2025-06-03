AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.08%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,725 Increased By 847.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 239.1 (0.66%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Minister orders removal of encroachments from port lands

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:15am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, directed immediate removal of encroachments from port lands. He also ordered the formation of a joint force to protect port property from illegal occupation and misuse.

The Federal Minister was chairing a high-level progress review meeting on Monday to assess and accelerate ongoing land reform initiatives at the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The meeting brought together senior officials to evaluate current progress, discuss key strategies, and identify coordinated solutions to long-standing issues of land encroachment and underutilization at the two major seaports.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister underscored the strategic importance of safeguarding and developing ports land for sustainable economic growth and investment.

He suggested both PQA and KPT to form a joint anti-encroachment force with the mandate to secure and protect the property of both ports from illegal occupation and misuse.

The Minister emphasized that this dedicated force should operate with full authority and coordination with local law enforcement agencies to ensure effective on-ground enforcement.

“The maritime sector is a critical pillar of Pakistan’s economic framework. We cannot allow valuable portland, which holds tremendous economic potential, to remain encroached or underutilized,” said Minister Chaudhry. “It is imperative that both PQA and KPT work together to enforce land protection measures, implement digital transparency, and enable private sector investment through proper planning and legal frameworks.”

Management of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) briefed the Minister on the ongoing initiatives being undertaken as part of a new comprehensive master plan. This master plan will include the regularization and optimal use of leftover pockets of land, reclaimed areas, and currently non-utilized plots. These spaces are intended to be repurposed for high-value investment, commercial use, and strategic infrastructure development aligned with national economic priorities.

PQA also plans to launch a digital land automation system, a dedicated module designed to improve transparency, traceability, and operational efficiency in land management, officials informed the meeting. This system will be fully integrated with the PQA Port ERP, allowing seamless data synchronization, secure digital record-keeping and real-time decision-making.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) management also presented their updates and reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the issue of encroachment on port land. The KPT officials informed the Federal Minister that enforcement actions are already underway and that the Trust is closely collaborating with the Survey of Pakistan, which is actively conducting a detailed land demarcation survey to accurately identify and map the boundaries of KPT land holdings. This demarcation exercise is expected to pave the way for stronger legal action against encroachments and provide a foundation for more informed land-use planning.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry reiterated the urgency of translating planning into tangible results. The Minister also expressed his resolve to personally oversee the progress of these initiatives and announced that monthly review meetings will be held to monitor implementation and resolve inter-agency bottlenecks. He urged all maritime stakeholders to align their activities with the national vision of sustainable port development and economic resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port KPT PQA Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry land encroachments port lands

Comments

200 characters

Minister orders removal of encroachments from port lands

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories