Business & Finance Print 2025-06-03

MCL joins MDCN to expand country’s presence in regional network

Press Release Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Manhattan Communications (Pvt.) Ltd (MCL) is proud to announce its affiliation with Müller’s Digital Creative Network (MDCN), a leading group of creative agencies across Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership positions MCL as a key player within MDCN’s expanding regional network, enabling the Pakistani agency to deliver even greater value through innovative, world-class digital and creative solutions.

MCL, recognized for its expertise in above-the-line creative, digital marketing, branding, and impactful content creation, brings local market knowledge and creative excellence to MDCN’s growing footprint. As part of this collaboration, Manhattan Communications (Pvt.) Ltd (MCL) will leverage MDCN’s group resources, experience, and regional reach to enhance its offerings to clients in Pakistan and beyond.

“Joining Müller’s Digital Creative Network is a significant milestone for us,” said Anis Khan, Managing Director of MCL. “This partnership allows us to access new markets, share insights with some of the best creative minds in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and offer cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients’ success.” The MDCN network is renowned for delivering innovative digital strategies, creative campaigns, and integrated marketing solutions that drive business transformation.

MCL’s addition to the network ensures that Pakistan becomes part of this regional conversation, further solidifying the country’s role as a hub for creative excellence.

Manhattan Communications Pvt. Ltd. MDCN Müller’s Digital Creative Network regional network

