Gold prices increase

KARACHI: Gold prices rebounded with mammoth gains on Monday, mirroring global surge, mounting close to $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Galloping to $3,347 per ounce, world bullion market posted a $59 increase in a single trading session, giving rise to local gold prices by Rs5,900 per tola and Rs5,058 per 10 grams.

Subsequently, gold prices settled for Rs353,100 per tola and Rs302,726 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

