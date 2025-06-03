Commerce minister meets senior Japanese priest

OSAKA, Japan: During his official visit to Expo 2025 Osaka, the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, led a series of high-level engagements to promote Pakistan’s trade, investment, tourism, and cultural diplomacy.

During the visit, Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan also held a significant meeting with the 79th Head Priest of Sh goin Monzeki, who also serves as Secretary-General of the Kyoto Buddhist Association.

The meeting focused on fostering religious tourism, interfaith understanding, and deeper cultural ties between Pakistan and Japan. As part of the conversation, Pakistan’s rich spiritual landscape and its ancient Buddhist heritage, including sites linked to the Gandhara civilization, were highlighted as meaningful opportunities for future pilgrimages and cultural exchange.

The priest expressed deep interest and support. He pledged to visit Pakistan with a delegation and committed to encouraging other Buddhist centers across Japan to consider pilgrimage and cultural visits to Pakistan’s Gandhara sites.

Such dialogues reflect Pakistan’s broader vision at Expo 2025 Osaka: to build bridges through shared history, mutual respect, and timeless traditions.

