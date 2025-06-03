AIRLINK 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.96%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
FCCL 45.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.48%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.83%)
FLYNG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.57%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.94%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
MLCF 77.05 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.05%)
OGDC 208.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.8%)
PRL 33.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PTC 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.54%)
SEARL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
SSGC 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
SYM 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,886 Increased By 129.2 (1.01%)
BR30 37,693 Increased By 342 (0.92%)
KSE100 119,904 Increased By 1026.6 (0.86%)
KSE30 36,444 Increased By 299.6 (0.83%)
Markets Print 2025-06-03

European shares pressured by Trump’s new tariff threats

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

FRANKFURT: European shares retreated on Monday after rounding off monthly gains in May, as US President Donald Trump’s new tariff plans threatened to rekindle global trade tensions.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.5% as of 0759 GMT, after recording about a 4% gain in May.

Late on Friday, Trump said he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25%, to which the European Union said it was prepared to retaliate.

Steel companies such as ArcelorMittal and Aperam were down about 1% each. Automakers saw the biggest impact, with Milan-listed Stellantis down 3%. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen fell between 1.4% and 2%. The sector dipped 1.6%.

Luxury stocks, among Europe’s exports, also dipped with the broader gauge down 1.6%. An index measuring volatility in the market was up 1.7 points at 20.88, its highest in a week. “The latest announcement renews tensions... it’s also an indication that the trade negotiations may not be going toward the right direction,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“The trade tensions have a very direct impact on the luxury sales, because for the biggest exports of the major European companies, America is one of the biggest markets.” Most regional bourses were trading lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.6%.

However, oil stocks tracked prices of the commodity sharply higher, after producer group OPEC+ decided to increase output in July by an amount which is less than feared by many.

An index tracking defence companies also ticked higher as tensions between Russia and Ukraine flared again over the weekend, but representatives were due to meet on Monday.

Among other stocks, Sanofi agreed to buy US-based Blueprint Medicines Corporation, paying $129 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $9.1 billion. Shares in the French pharma group fell 1.2%. Elsewhere, stocks in Poland fell 1.4%, after nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won the second round of the country’s presidential election.

