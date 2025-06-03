Indonesia Jan-April palm oil exports at 6.41m metric tons

JAKARTA: Indonesia exported 6.41 million metric tons of crude and refined palm oil in the January to April period, down 5.37% on a yearly basis, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday. However, due to higher prices, the shipments were worth $7.05 billion in the first four months of 2025, up 20% from the same period in 2024. The bureau’s data excludes palm kernel oil, oleochemicals and biodiesel.

Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI usually releases its own data at a later date, which cover more products and so has different export figures.