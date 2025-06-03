AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.45%)
HUBC 140.54 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.9%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
KEL 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 208.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.37%)
PACE 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 164.61 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.75%)
PRL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.87%)
PTC 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.9%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.94%)
SYM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,873 Increased By 116.1 (0.91%)
BR30 37,584 Increased By 233 (0.62%)
KSE100 119,706 Increased By 828.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 36,383 Increased By 238.9 (0.66%)
Markets Print 2025-06-03

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 2, 2025) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                118,877.81
High:                     120,590.77
Low:                      118,672.84
Net Change:                   813.28
Volume (000):                164,316
Value (000):              15,805,088
Makt Cap (000)         3,555,140,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,125.30
NET CH                    (-) 162.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,151.95
NET CH                    (-) 165.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 35,009.41
NET CH                     (+) 18.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,464.17
NET CH                    (-) 101.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,416.33
NET CH                     (-) 92.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,902.41
NET CH                   (-) 2120.36
====================================
As on:                  02-June-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

