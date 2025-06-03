Markets Print 2025-06-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 2, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,877.81
High: 120,590.77
Low: 118,672.84
Net Change: 813.28
Volume (000): 164,316
Value (000): 15,805,088
Makt Cap (000) 3,555,140,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,125.30
NET CH (-) 162.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,151.95
NET CH (-) 165.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 35,009.41
NET CH (+) 18.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,464.17
NET CH (-) 101.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,416.33
NET CH (-) 92.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,902.41
NET CH (-) 2120.36
====================================
As on: 02-June-2025
====================================
