KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 2, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,877.81 High: 120,590.77 Low: 118,672.84 Net Change: 813.28 Volume (000): 164,316 Value (000): 15,805,088 Makt Cap (000) 3,555,140,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,125.30 NET CH (-) 162.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,151.95 NET CH (-) 165.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 35,009.41 NET CH (+) 18.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,464.17 NET CH (-) 101.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,416.33 NET CH (-) 92.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,902.41 NET CH (-) 2120.36 ==================================== As on: 02-June-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025