Business & Finance

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jun, 2025 10:56am

Qawi Naseer has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Haleon Pakistan Limited, a consumer healthcare company.

The listed company announced the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Further to the company’s letter dated 17 April 2025, this is to inform you that Farhan Muhammad Haroon has resigned as CEO and Executive Director from the Board of Directors of Haleon Pakistan Limited with effect from 1 June 2025.

“Qawi Naseer has been appointed as CEO and Executive Director with effect from 1 June 2025,” read the notice.

Earlier in April, Haleon Pakistan Board of Directors decided to appoint Qawi Naseer, who joined the company on April 28, 2025, as CEO (Designate).

“Naseer is a dynamic and accomplished business leader with a track record of driving transformative growth and innovation in the consumer goods industry,” the company said back then.

In March, Haleon Pakistan Limited, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, announced that it had successfully exported Centrum—a well-known multivitamin brand—from its manufacturing facility in Jamshoro to Kenya.

As per the information available on the company’s website, it has a global presence with commercial operations in more than 150 countries, a network of 86 manufacturing sites in 36 countries and large research and development (R&D) centres in the UK, USA, Spain, Belgium and China.

CEOs PSX notices Haleon Pakistan Qawi Naseer GlaxSmithKline

