India-sponsored proxy war no longer hidden act, says Field Marshal

QUETTA: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that Indian sponsored proxy war is no longer hidden, it is an open malicious act of terrorism waged on our people, our progress, and our peace.

During his interaction with the tribal elders, the army chief said that we have concrete proof of India’s hand behind terrorist networks operating in Balochistan. These nefarious attempts of the enemy will fail.“

The COAS affirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the nation and the brave Baloch people, will confront and crush every enemy, foreign or domestic, that dares to challenge our sovereignty.

Pakistan would never succumb to external coercion, says Field Marshal Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir emphasized that the Pakistan Army remains fully alert and prepared to respond decisively to any threat. He reiterated that peace in Balochistan is non-negotiable and that the future of Pakistan is directly linked to a stable, prosperous Balochistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), jointly addressed a Grand Jirga of tribal elders today at the Zehri Auditorium in Quetta. The Jirga was convened to engage with the tribal leadership and discuss the evolving security situation in Balochistan, with a particular focus on what they termed the ongoing proxy war fueled by India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that “Indian-sponsored proxies,” including terrorist groups like “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” have intensified their efforts to undermine peace, destabilize the province, and disrupt development initiatives led by the Government of Pakistan and the Armed Forces.

He underscored the critical need to deny these groups any local support, emphasizing that grassroots engagement is crucial for the success of counter-terrorism efforts and for long-term peace and stability.